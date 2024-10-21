New Mills Tennis Club: Half-Term activities
New Mills Tennis Club is running a half-term junior coaching course during the week of 28th October, for ages 4 to 14.
In addition, the club will host a Men's Open Singles on Sunday, 2nd November, 10am start.
For more information please contact Charles 07905 530 509 or email [email protected]
The club is offering a full comprehensive programme of well attended social tennis throughout the autumn, suitable for all abilities.