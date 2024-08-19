New Mills Tennis Club
School holiday tennis camps and membership offers
New Mills Tennis Club, based in the Heart of the High Peak is running summer holiday tennis camps for the next 3 weeks.
These are open to children aged 5 to 18, all abilities. Full weeks, individual days can be booked.
The club is also offering substantial membership discounts for the remainder of the season.
For more information on the courses please contact 07905 530 509.
