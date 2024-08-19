Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

School holiday tennis camps and membership offers

New Mills Tennis Club, based in the Heart of the High Peak is running summer holiday tennis camps for the next 3 weeks.

These are open to children aged 5 to 18, all abilities. Full weeks, individual days can be booked.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is also offering substantial membership discounts for the remainder of the season.

For more information on the courses please contact 07905 530 509.