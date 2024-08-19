New Mills Art Trail is back
The Art Trail is an integral part of New Mills Festival; transforming the town into a gallery with more than 50 local businesses taking part, displaying artists’ work in a wide range of different venues.
Joanna Allen, Art Trail coordinator, welcomes this exciting event back to The New Mills Festival. ‘The curated Trail will take you on a journey through New Mills showcasing a wide range of high-quality art. Each year is different, and we are excited to see what this year will bring.’
Recently voted fourth best place in the country to live, New Mills town is turned into a ‘gallery’ during the Art Trail. This year there are over 100 artists and makers involved, displaying their painting, photography, printmaking, ceramics, 3D and textiles. This year’s Art Trail also includes displays by local amateur and professional art groups, including work by year 11 pupils from New Mills School!
