New Mills Art Theatre presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

The opening number provided excitement with a packed stage of animated ensemble members. The two children at the heart of the number, Jeremy (Osian Jones) and Jemima (Edie Coulthurst) were extremely adorable and impressive in their ability to captivate the audience throughout the whole show! It was so refreshing to see two such young actors excel in their roles.

Stewart Bowden played a charismatic Caractacus Potts, he effortlessly commanded the stage, with a sincere tone to his voice especially when singing ‘Hushabye Mountain’. There was a sincerity to his tender moments, especially with the two children like in ‘You Two’ which created a believable dynamic to the highly energetic ‘Me Ol’ Bam-Boo’.

Moreover, I thought ‘Me Ol’ Bam-Boo' was a standout number. It was fun, vibrant and used the bamboo sticks very effectively. The adult ensemble truly made this number with the terrific choreography by Natalie Bowden and Jessica Goodwin (Dance Captain).

Nicola Fletcher made a gorgeous Truly, she was such a lovely leading lady. She had a beautiful soprano voice and danced gracefully. But she also brought out a feistier side of Truly that was a refreshing contrast to the typical damsel in distress. Ian Chatterton also was an endearing and very humorous Grandpa.

Anthony Lamb and Jeremy Clark played a hilarious double act of the Vulgarian spies that had me doubled over with laughter. They really committed to the silly, slapstick nature of their roles and it really paid off! John Woodruff has a childlike energy in his role as Baron Bomburst. It was great to see him in such a contrasting role from his performance last year as ‘Daddy Warbucks’ in Annie. Woodruff was a fantastic duo with Emma Coulthurst who played Baroness Bomburst. Emma was not at all afraid to throw a full on toddler tantrum when things didn’t go her way. The audience clearly agreed to what a hysterical pair they were!

The staging throughout was grand from the inventions to detailed cloths, and the stage crew carried out their jobs seemingly without a hitch. However, it was great to see that the cast moved a large amount of the set, something that Director Sarah Day Smith often implements in her productions and every time it really amps up the professionalism of the show. Another thing I noted about Sarah’s directing was there was a sense of realism and believability of the performances that often can get lost in musicals.

The Childcatcher is something out of your childhood nightmares, and Sam Bolton created just that in his performance of The Childcatcher. From the second he stepped onto the stage his whole body embodied the creepiness of The Childcatcher and his voice was just chilling. Certainly, the stuff of nightmares.

Robbie Carnegie as The ToyMaker was kind and made a delightful cameo role, as well as his performance as Lord Scrumptious. I also loved the cameo roles of the inventors who were extremely amusing and really committed to the daftness of the song.

The children’s ensemble brought endless bounds of energy and were nothing short of outstanding. In their song ‘Teamwork’ they worked together slickly, like an army, as they marched to and fro. Many would not be out of place in a professional production!

As always, Adam Hutchin’s orchestra was marvellous. It is always good to see such a full pit of musicians and instruments.

However, for me, the flying car really stole the show. It even flew over the band pit!