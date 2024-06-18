Murder Foretold and Buxton Festival Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chapel Arts Creative Writers present poems, stories and a play sketch at Rems Cafe, Chapel-en-le-Frith, on July 11th and 14th. Tickets available from TicketSource or at the door. Net profits to local charities.

Chapel Arts Creative Writing Group from Chapel-en-le-Frith in the High Peak has used the prompt “Someone here will soon commit a murder” for its spoken word show at this year’s Buxton Fringe (July 3rd to 21st).

The thriving group of writers will be presenting two shows entitled Murder Foretold, an evening performance on July 11th at 7.30pm and a matinee on July 14th at 2pm. Different material is likely to feature at each and the group is expecting to perform stories, poetry, mini-plays and even some music, all with a different slant on this year’s murderous theme.

Led by author Mark Henderson, the group is open to all but includes published writers among its ranks. A booklet of short stories, Murder Foretold, will be on sale at the Fringe events. The group has also had its monologues performed by Glossop’s Partington Players and three writers from the group have had monologues selected by Strajanka Productions for another Buxton Fringe event, The Monologue Project 2024.

Says Mark: It’s a pleasure and a privilege to work with this talented group of writers. They’ve produced a wide variety of pieces around this year’s theme. Having heard what they’re offering, I’m glad I don’t have to walk home along a dark alley!