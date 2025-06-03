More big stars join Buxton International Festival 2025
Nina Wadia – Love, Life & Sisterhood (22 July, St John’s Church)
The Jane Austen recital will weave together readings from Austen’s letters to her sister Cassandra with Jonathan Dove’s song cycle The Beautiful Cassandra with music by Handel, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert. Wadia will be joined by celebrated soprano Claire Booth and pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen.
Nina Wadia, best known for her roles in EastEnders, Goodness Gracious Me, and a host of stage productions is a devoted Austen fan. She commented: “This event is a fitting celebration of Austen’s enduring wit and wisdom and I’m looking forward to portraying her.”
Richard McCabe – The Impresario (17, 21, 24 and 26 July, Buxton Opera House)
The Impresario was originally composed in 1786 as Viennese court entertainment. The story is reimagined with a modern twist by director Christopher Gillett, who also provides the English spoken text. This production features the Buxton International Festival Orchestra, conducted by Jane Glover and Iwan Davies.
Commenting, Christopher Gillett said: “The production blends sharp comedy with Mozart’s brilliant music. The addition of Richard McCabe in the title role is the icing on the cake for this show-stopper.”
Other cast members include soprano Jane Burnell as Mademoiselle Silberklang, tenor Conor Prendiville as Monsieur, baritone Dan D’Souza as Buff, baritone Owain Rowlands as John, mezzo-soprano Inguna Morozova as Evie and tenor Jamie MacDougall as Dan.
BOX OFFICE
Open 10am-6pm Monday – Saturday Tel: 01298 72190
Tickets: £27–£32; £10 for under-35s via the Next Gen Friends Scheme
MORE INFORMATION
www.buxtonfestival.co.uk