More big stars join Buxton International Festival 2025

Nina Wadia

Buxton International Festival is delighted to announce that more big stars have joined the roster for this summer’s festival. Actor Nina Wadia (Eastenders and Goodness Gracious Me) has taken on the role of Jane Austen in Love, Life & Sisterhood - Celebrating 250 Years of Jane Austen; and Richard McCabe, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning stage and screen actor (Peaky Blinders, Notting Hill, Wallander, The Audience) takes the title role in Mozart's comic opera, The Impresario.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nina Wadia – Love, Life & Sisterhood (22 July, St John’s Church)

The Jane Austen recital will weave together readings from Austen’s letters to her sister Cassandra with Jonathan Dove’s song cycle The Beautiful Cassandra with music by Handel, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert. Wadia will be joined by celebrated soprano Claire Booth and pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nina Wadia, best known for her roles in EastEnders, Goodness Gracious Me, and a host of stage productions is a devoted Austen fan. She commented: “This event is a fitting celebration of Austen’s enduring wit and wisdom and I’m looking forward to portraying her.”

Richard McCabe

Richard McCabe – The Impresario (17, 21, 24 and 26 July, Buxton Opera House)

The Impresario was originally composed in 1786 as Viennese court entertainment. The story is reimagined with a modern twist by director Christopher Gillett, who also provides the English spoken text. This production features the Buxton International Festival Orchestra, conducted by Jane Glover and Iwan Davies.

Commenting, Christopher Gillett said: “The production blends sharp comedy with Mozart’s brilliant music. The addition of Richard McCabe in the title role is the icing on the cake for this show-stopper.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other cast members include soprano Jane Burnell as Mademoiselle Silberklang, tenor Conor Prendiville as Monsieur, baritone Dan D’Souza as Buff, baritone Owain Rowlands as John, mezzo-soprano Inguna Morozova as Evie and tenor Jamie MacDougall as Dan.

BOX OFFICE

Open 10am-6pm Monday – Saturday Tel: 01298 72190

Tickets: £27–£32; £10 for under-35s via the Next Gen Friends Scheme

MORE INFORMATION

www.buxtonfestival.co.uk