Monster fun: Buxton Opera House summer school's 'Shrek'

Platform 3 Summer School is designed to shine a light on theatre for young people aged 8-18. In this year’s production of ‘Shrek the Musical JR’, 30 participants took to the stage with a further 10 working on lights, sound and costumes.

Congratulations are due to Director Anna Berentzen and Musical Director Tom Newall for coaching these young performers to such a high standard and producing such a delightful show in just ten days.

‘Shrek’ subverts traditional fairy tale staples of handsome princes and helpless beautiful maidens. Instead the hero is a green-hued ogre who emits a fair few noxious smells and the princess is more than a bit bossy (and, spoiler alert: due to a curse, she turns green at night).

Shrek is tasked by evil Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona, who is trapped in a castle, surrounded by lava and guarded by a fearsome dragon, as the villain wants her for his bride…

A match made in heaven: Shrek and Princess Fiona

Every member of the cast gave 100% and even some of the youngest children showed remarkable stage presence.

Harry Woodward as Shrek gave a strong performance, with just the right balance of humour and pathos. Katie Fairs impressed as Princess Fiona, fairly fizzing with feistiness. Noah Bellamore’s Farquaad was suitably dastardly, and Phoebe Cooper as endearing Donkey, Shrek’s sidekick, was a natural on stage.

‘Shrek’ contains many exiles from other fairy stories. In the smaller parts, Grace Bellamore shone as Pinocchio and Maisy Hill acted well and made a very cute Gingerbread Man. Francesca Bellamore as Dragon moved beautifully with her huge red, fan-like wings. Abigail Pottinger’s Young Fiona sang sweetly.

All the cast delivered the songs with gusto culminating in a rip-roaring rendition of ‘I’m a Believer’ as finale. I particularly liked the Shrek and Princess Fiona duet: ‘I think I got you beat’. All the dances were executed in a lively and professional manner, thanks to the skill of choreographer Kerry Allsop.

This show was a visual treat with marvellous colourful costumes, courtesy of designer Vicki Smith and her assistants. The technical team used sound and lighting most effectively and the different locations (Shrek’s swamp, Duloc, and the castle) were conveyed by exciting back projections. Here’s a shout-out to Technical Manager Simon Birchall and his young technicians.

‘Shrek’ conveys a powerful message: that it’s OK to be different and, in the words of the song, to ‘let your freak flag fly’. After all, diversity makes the world richer. It also suggests that unusual looks and personality need not be a barrier to finding love if your heart is in the right place. This musical underlines the importance of accepting people for who they are.

I hope the Platform 3 cast and creative team could hear the audience’s applause and cheers at their two performances on 23 August. They can be justifiably proud of themselves: this was a heart-warming, vibrant and fun-packed show.