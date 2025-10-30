Mischievous elves coming to Buxton this Christmas

Buxton Opera House has announced the full cast and creative team for their 2025 festive family show The Elves and the Shoemaker which takes place at the Pavilion Arts Centre from December 13 to 23 following a schools tour in early December. Tickets are on sale now: buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/events/the-elves-and-the-shoemaker

Here to spread the Christmas magic once again is Niamh Forster as Elf, who starred as Libby in last year’s production of Rumpelstiltskin. Niamh brings previous stage credits from BIRDIE (Salford Arts Theatre), her role in a Manchester Fringe Award-winning play, and various short films.

Joining the cast for a third-year running is Adam Horvath, playing the storyteller. Adam has a multitude of stage and screen credits including Doctors (BBC) and Brassed Off (Derby Theatre). Jennifer Hague completes the cast in the role of Clara. Jennifer graduated from Guildford School of Acting with a Masters in Musical Theatre. She has previously played the Queen in our pantomime Sleeping Beauty (2022), and Mrs. Lovett in our community production of Sweeney Todd (2022).

Prior to the Pavilion Arts Centre performances, The Elves and the Shoemaker tours to local primary schools across the High Peak as part of the theatre's BOH Creates programme. Buxton Opera House’s annual Christmas children’s show schools tour also includes an accompanying resource pack with links to National Curriculum themes and topics, offering a fun and accessible way for everyone to enjoy and learn through theatre.

Learn more about Buxton Opera House’s schools & education activities here: buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/get-involved/for-schools-education. The schools tour is made possible thanks to continued NPO funding by Arts Council England.

The Elves and the Shoemaker is written by Katherine Candler, with music and musical direction by Rob Green. Allie Spencer directs, and Kerry Allsop produces alongside Movement Direction and Tour Booking. The show’s design is by Vicki Smith, Lighting Design, Production Management, and Technical Stage Management is from Meg Ryder, Sound Design is by Adam P McCready, and Assistant Lighting Design is from Sam Berriman. James Morgan provides set building services, and Barry Hope is Head of Production for Buxton Opera House.