Meditation open day: everyone welcome
Mediation along with mindfulness are a fantastic way to relieve a busy mind.
Hidden inside that headful of endless thoughts, memorable dates and conversations is actually an endless space of peacefulness and even happiness.
We are offering free tester sessions in mediation along with a small introduction on Buddhism guided tours of the centre and Buddhist related crafts.
There will be complimentary refreshments - drinks and cakes all served by happy lovely people.
Everyone is welcome no matter of your age religion or preferences, bring the kids!
So if you've been intrigued to find out more about Buddhism or ever wondered what Meditation is all about - this is your chance to find out in a happy informal free environment.
We hope to see you all there: Samudra Buddhist Centre