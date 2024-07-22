Matlock artists annual art exhibition and sale this August

Matlock's longest-running art group is days away from holding its annual exhibition and sale in Bakewell Town Hall from Thursday, 8th August to Monday, 12th August.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Matlock Artists Society will showcase around 150 pieces of their latest work from 10am to 4.30pm over the five days.

The group was set up 35 years ago and has continued to offer an annual programme of activities and workshops for local artists to develop and sharpen their skills and learn new and unusual techniques from visiting artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set up in 1989, the group - originally known as the Tawney House Artists Society - was just 13-stong. Now our membership has swelled to 70-plus. But we always welcome new members and at £30 a year it offers great value for money.

Matlock Artists Society members will showcase some of their latest work at Bakewell Town Hall.

"From the beginning, we have held monthly workshops so members can learn from the skills of visiting artists," said Jenny Tozer, Chair of Matlock Artists Society.

"Over the years our workshops have covered a range of themes from portraits, landscapes, still life arrangements, and we cover all mediums - oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastels, ink and printing techniques."

In addition to the workshops, the Society runs three regular groups:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The Portrait Group - meets monthly and has created likenesses of more than 220 models.

· Mutual Help Group meets each month for artists to work on their own paintings

· Life drawing class meets monthly

"During the summer months we also have a plein air group meeting weekly at a range of venues around the Derbyshire Dales," added Jenny.

"An important feature in our annual calendar is our Summer Art Exhibition and Sale where we showcase the work of members and award prizes for the best pictures including a "public's choice" award.

"Our exhibition is free and well worth a visit."

To join the Society or to find out more visit our website: matlockartistssociety.com.