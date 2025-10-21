Macclesfield singer Rosie Lomas stars in English Touring Opera's Elixir of Love at Buxton Opera House

A quickfire Q&A with soprano Rosie Lomas about bringing English Touring Opera's The Elixir of Love to Buxton Opera House, and performing for her friends, family, and neighbours.

What is The Elixir of Love all about?

It’s really a classic rom com, with a ‘will they, won’t they’ love story between Adina and Nemorino. A pedlar comes to town and Nemorino buys his ‘love potion’ in a desperate attempt to get Adina to fall in love with him. Our production is set in the sort of slightly shabby seaside town which is very familiar from my childhood holidays.

How are you enjoying the role of Gianetta? What do you find most interesting about her character?

Rosie Lomas and The Elixir of Love. Production Image: Richard Hubert Smith

She’s a great character to play! In the original setting Gianetta is the ‘sidekick’ soprano who mostly supports the action with Adina or the chorus but in this production she is the grumpy owner of the fish and chip van which is her pride and joy. She spends the entire opera ordering the other characters around and snapping at them but she longs for some affection and, in the end, the elixir of love is the answer to her problems. I’ve played so many children and animals in operas that it took me a while to work out how to play her. Physically she’s so much more strong and grounded than other roles I’ve played. Then I thought of the fierce female characters in The Last of the Summer Wine and found them to be the perfect inspiration for a grumpy and authoritative Gianetta.

Since you live not too far from Buxton, does it change the experience of performing to know that friends, family, and neighbours might be in the audience?

Yes! It’s very different! My opera career has never brought me so close to home! I trained in London and lived there for many years, finally moving back up north during the pandemic, so the singing world and home have always felt like very different worlds. I am so excited that I get to perform at Buxton Opera House as it’s a venue I’ve always really loved. I grew up going to the Ballet there every year and I always try and see a few things at the amazing Buxton Festival. I teach in Macclesfield and some of my students are coming along to the show which is brilliant, as are friends and family. I think my mum has bought tickets for the front row which, considering we have always seen everything from up in the gods, is very significant!

What is your favourite piece of music or moment in The Elixir of Love?

The Elixir of Love. Credit: Richard Hubert Smith

Hard to choose! There’s the dreamy tenor aria, Una Furtiva Lagrima, which is probably the most stand-out bit of music. I also love the many corners of this opera which make me laugh! Martin the director said he wanted the show to be genuinely funny, not just ‘opera funny’ and it really is! The rival love interest, Belcore, has us all in giggles with his seductive banana peeling, and Dulcamara and Nemorino have loads of brilliant physical comedy. I often stand in the wings just to watch and chuckle at these moments!

What has been the most fun or memorable part of the rehearsal process for this production?

It’s been a strange rehearsal period for me as I was travelling between Macclesfield and London on a daily basis so that wouldn’t have to be away from my two and four year old children for a whole month and a half! Perhaps the most fun thing about the process was being back in that world again. It’s such a strange thing that we do. One one level we have so much fun essentially playing at being these larger than life characters and on another level there’s the pressure of being able to perform to that standard.

Do you have a favourite place to visit or a fond memory of Buxton and the Peak District area?

I’ve always found Buxton itself to be something really special! On a sunny day it somehow feels like you’re on holiday there. The little train rides and ice creams in the park! It’s a gorgeous part of the world as well. I love the Cat and Fiddle Road over the moors from Macclesfield. My husband and I were married in Forest Chapel which is up in the moors around there so it’s a very special place for us as well.

English Touring Opera's The Elixir of Love is at Buxton Opera House this Sunday 26 October at 4pm. Tickets available here: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/events/english-touring-opera-presents-elixir-of-love-2025