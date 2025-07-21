Local company on course to smash fundraising target for rare disease charity

Tolley co-founders Keith Tolley and Mandy Strickson with team members Lauren Faulkner and Tom Snell

Buxton-based health technology assessment consultancy, Tolley Ltd. are on course to smash their £3,000 target to raise awareness and funds to support Duchenne UK, the leading charity supporting patients and their families with the rare, progressive muscle-wasting disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). There is currently no cure for Duchenne, but there is hope.

DMD is a genetic disease that causes muscle weakness and wasting. It is the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy. It is caused by a fault, known as a mutation, on the dystrophin gene. Dystrophin is a protein that protects muscles; without it, muscles are easily damaged, and their strength and function is weakened. It eventually affects all the muscles in the body, including the heart and lungs. DMD almost always affects boys. It is typically diagnosed in childhood between the age of three and six. While disease progression varies, boys, on average, lose their ability to walk, and transition to fulltime wheelchair use at age 12. There are approximately 20,000 children born with DMD globally each year, and 2,500 people living with DMD in the UK.

This summer, co-founders of Tolley Ltd., Keith Tolley and Mandy Strickson, with members of their team. have undertaken a series of fundraising events in support of Duchenne UK (https://www.duchenneuk.org), with the aim of reaching their target of £3,000.

Firstly, on the 8th June, Marie Hutchinson and Emma Lomas ran a car boot sale raising £212. During the same weekend, Keith Tolley marched the challenging 100 km route of the Lake District Ultra Challenge raising £1,179. Later that month, Keith, Mandy, and their two daughters, Nell and Alice Tolley, raised a further £580 by walking the 53 km loop of the Peak District Ultra Challenge, on a very hot day.

Keith and Mandy with daughters Nell and Alice Tolley ahead of the Peak District Ultra Challenge

New team member at Tolley, Lauren Faulkner, with her wife Yvonne Morson, took on the Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) challenge to summit the Welsh mountain as many times as possible in 24 hours. Unfortunately, due to searing temperatures on the 12th of July, the event was stopped following advice from Mountain Rescue. Lauren intends to return to Snowdon in her own time to complete the challenge, and the £544 she has currently raised will go towards the final fundraising event, a 24-hour sponsored challenge event in collaboration with Buxton’s New Bodies gym taking place from 12:00pm Friday 25th July through to 12:00pm Saturday 26th July.

The event is open to both members, non-members, and families where volunteers are asked for a £5 donation to either walk, jog, run, spin, row, ski, or climb, for a period of 30 minutes. The idea is to keep at least one machine moving for the full 24 hours. Participants can enter as many times as they wish for an additional donation. For the competitive people amongst you, there will be additional side challenges including the longest hang, fastest rope climb, most pull-ups in a single set, most push-ups in a set, and the longest wall sit, all for just a £1 donation per exercise. To encourage involvement and more fun, the number of kilometres each person travels will be added throughout the 24 hours. In the same event last year, to raise funds for DEBRA UK, the charity supporting patients and their families with the rare, debilitating skin condition, epidermolysis bullosa, (also known as “butterfly skin” due to the extreme fragility of the skin, which can blister and tear easily, even with minor friction), we travelled 1,117.38 km (727 miles), raising over £2,000. To take part in this years event, you can sign-up at the gym, or by registering your interest on the public Facebook page.

“With £2,303 already raised, we are well on our way to smashing our £3,000 target” says Mandy. "All monies raised will support Duchenne UK in funding ground-breaking medical research, accelerating access to treatments, improving lives through technology, and ensuring everyone in the DMD community is given the care and support they need." To support the Tolley team and Duchenne UK, any donations can be made by clicking on the link below.

#EndDuchenne #TimeIsMuscle