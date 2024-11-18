Local Christmas Magic: Babbling Vagabonds bring festive cheer to Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families are in for a festive treat this December as the much-loved Babbling Vagabonds return with their latest Christmas show, The Night Before, The Night Before Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and performed in the stunning Assembly Rooms, this magical production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

This heartwarming tale follows two brothers on an extraordinary quest to collect every word in the world. But when a fierce snowstorm leaves them stranded, the words they’ve gathered tumble out, leading to a series of enchanting adventures. From mischievous goats and clever hedgehogs to a peculiar man who spins straw into gold, these stories will spark your imagination and warm your heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Brooks, Head of Education and Engagement at Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, shared her excitement:

The Night Before, The Night Before Christmas

“Last year’s performance was a great way to introduce little ones to the magic of theatre, and this promises to be even more magical.”

Perfect for the whole family, the show uses puppets, shadow play, and pop-up storytelling to create a magical experience that’s as entertaining for adults as it is for children.

The shows begin with a morning show from 10:30-11:30am on Friday, December 13th, perfect for schools and nurseries. This is followed by an evening performance at 6:30 PM–7:30 PM and again on Saturday, December 14th at 6:30 PM–7:30 PM. Performances will be in The Assembly Rooms, Ensana Hotel, Buxton.tickets can be purchased online at buxtoncrescentexperience.com, in person at the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a fantastic opportunity for local families to share in a magical Christmas experience right here in Buxton. Don’t miss out – book your tickets now and prepare to be whisked away on a festive adventure filled with wonder, laughter, and heartwarming stories.

Celebrate the season with the Babbling Vagabonds – a true Christmas delight!