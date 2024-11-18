Local Christmas Magic: Babbling Vagabonds bring festive cheer to Buxton

By Louise Brooks
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 19:57 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 16:12 GMT
Families are in for a festive treat this December as the much-loved Babbling Vagabonds return with their latest Christmas show, The Night Before, The Night Before Christmas.

Hosted by Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and performed in the stunning Assembly Rooms, this magical production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

This heartwarming tale follows two brothers on an extraordinary quest to collect every word in the world. But when a fierce snowstorm leaves them stranded, the words they’ve gathered tumble out, leading to a series of enchanting adventures. From mischievous goats and clever hedgehogs to a peculiar man who spins straw into gold, these stories will spark your imagination and warm your heart.

Louise Brooks, Head of Education and Engagement at Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, shared her excitement:

The Night Before, The Night Before Christmas

“Last year’s performance was a great way to introduce little ones to the magic of theatre, and this promises to be even more magical.”

Perfect for the whole family, the show uses puppets, shadow play, and pop-up storytelling to create a magical experience that’s as entertaining for adults as it is for children.

The shows begin with a morning show from 10:30-11:30am on Friday, December 13th, perfect for schools and nurseries. This is followed by an evening performance at 6:30 PM–7:30 PM and again on Saturday, December 14th at 6:30 PM–7:30 PM. Performances will be in The Assembly Rooms, Ensana Hotel, Buxton.tickets can be purchased online at buxtoncrescentexperience.com, in person at the

This is a fantastic opportunity for local families to share in a magical Christmas experience right here in Buxton. Don’t miss out – book your tickets now and prepare to be whisked away on a festive adventure filled with wonder, laughter, and heartwarming stories.

Celebrate the season with the Babbling Vagabonds – a true Christmas delight!

