Local choir takes their talents to new area

By John Goodchild
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
Chapel Male Voice Choirplaceholder image
Chapel Male Voice Choir
Chapel Male Voice Choir are presenting an evening of varied music in Castleton along with special guests Castleton Silver Band.

The venue for this ground breaking evening is the Peveril Centre , Castleton and it takes place on Saturday 18th October at 7.30pm.

Entry is "Pay on the Door" Adults £10, Children Free.

The choir are looking to hold further concerts, in the Hope Valley, and would welcome enquiries from possible hosts.

For further info Ring 07743653011

