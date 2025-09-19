Local choir takes their talents to new area

Chapel Male Voice Choir

Chapel Male Voice Choir are presenting an evening of varied music in Castleton along with special guests Castleton Silver Band.

The venue for this ground breaking evening is the Peveril Centre , Castleton and it takes place on Saturday 18th October at 7.30pm.

Entry is "Pay on the Door" Adults £10, Children Free.

The choir are looking to hold further concerts, in the Hope Valley, and would welcome enquiries from possible hosts.

For further info Ring 07743653011