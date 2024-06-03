Local choir in concert at famous Peak District church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chapel Male Voice Choir are pleased to host a concert in the beautiful setting of perhaps , the most impressive church in the High Peak.

The choirs new aim is to display their talents to audiences across the area particularly to venues not covered in the past.

To this end we are pleased to begin with a concert at St Johns Church, Tideswell better known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak'.

We are welcoming as our guests, local favourites, Tideswell Brass Band and the event is entitled 'Best of both Worlds'. We are hoping by visiting new places we can stimulate interest in music and hopefully even attract new choir members!

When the sadly defunct Tideswell Male Voice Choir ceased to be, we were pleased to accept several former members to our ranks. They are hoping many former colleagues will attend the concert, for a catch-up.

The evening takes place on Saturday 6th July at 7.30pm and admission is 'Pay on the Door' adults £10 and children free.