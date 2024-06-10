"Life’s Little VicToms" Comes to Buxton Fringe!"

By Karina EsseryContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:43 BST
Prepare for an evening of relatable laughter with the comedy "Life’s Little VicToms"at the upcoming Buxton Fringe Festival! Written by local writer and Actor Steven Powell.

This production delves into the lives of Vicky and Tom, a middle-aged couple navigating the highs and lows of marriage. Directed by Kelly Marie Singleton, it features a local cast with Steven Powell as Tom and Karina Essery as Vicky.

The play with its unique blend of sitcom and theatre, takes the audience along on a 4th wall breaking, roller coaster of a show. Engaging everyone with it’s true stories and comical observations on married life. A disastrous caravan trip to France, followed by an hilarious attempt to spice up their sex life, it is a truly unique night of relatable entertainment.

Show Details:Dates: 4th JulyTimes: 7.30Location: The Green Man Gallery: Hardwick Square South, Buxton, SK176PYTickets: £12/10 concessions, available online at www.thegreenmangallery.com or call 01298 937375.

