"Life’s Little VicToms" Comes to Buxton Fringe!"
and live on Freeview channel 276
This production delves into the lives of Vicky and Tom, a middle-aged couple navigating the highs and lows of marriage. Directed by Kelly Marie Singleton, it features a local cast with Steven Powell as Tom and Karina Essery as Vicky.
The play with its unique blend of sitcom and theatre, takes the audience along on a 4th wall breaking, roller coaster of a show. Engaging everyone with it’s true stories and comical observations on married life. A disastrous caravan trip to France, followed by an hilarious attempt to spice up their sex life, it is a truly unique night of relatable entertainment.
Show Details:Dates: 4th JulyTimes: 7.30Location: The Green Man Gallery: Hardwick Square South, Buxton, SK176PYTickets: £12/10 concessions, available online at www.thegreenmangallery.com or call 01298 937375.