LD singing group in Buxton
Singing for well-being.
Chier, a local music therapist based in Buxton, is running a singing group for adults living with learning disabilities.
It starts, Thursday 16th January, at Buxton Community Church from 2 to 3pm and lasts 6 weeks.
This singing group is for anyone interested in sounding out their voices with like-minded people. It will be relaxed and tailored for the people who attend.
Please register your interest by emailing [email protected] or visit www.BuxtonMusicTherapy.co.uk/ldsg