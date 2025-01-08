LD singing group in Buxton

Singing for well-being.

Chier, a local music therapist based in Buxton, is running a singing group for adults living with learning disabilities.

It starts, Thursday 16th January, at Buxton Community Church from 2 to 3pm and lasts 6 weeks.

This singing group is for anyone interested in sounding out their voices with like-minded people. It will be relaxed and tailored for the people who attend.

Please register your interest by emailing [email protected] or visit www.BuxtonMusicTherapy.co.uk/ldsg

