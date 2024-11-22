Join in our Snowdog carol concert
Funds raised through our concert will help towards providing much-needed care and support to patients and their families affected by life-limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire. A traditional outdoor brass band carol concert will be held under the iconic illuminated fanlight at Buxton Station on the evening of 6 December, 18:30pm to 19:15pm.
Dave Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “Our Snowdog, named ‘Bark! The Herald Angels Sings,’ inspired us to organize this special festive fundraiser: to spread holiday cheer and support the invaluable work of Blythe House Hospice. Make sure to join us to get in the festive spirit and support your local hospice!”
He added: “Sing your heart out and help make a difference! We have an indoor venue, should the weather turn bad.”
Sophie Wheeldon, Blythe House’s Senior Community Fundraiser said: “Our Snowdogs Discover Buxton art trail has been such a success and it has been an honour to bring such a wonderful festive experience for so many to enjoy with family, friends and loved ones. The trail has brought such a buzz to the community, and encouraged so many people to support Blythe House Hospice, and for that we are so grateful. We encourage you to get in the festive spirit and enjoy the Snowdogs Carol Concert! We thank our wonderful supporters at the Friends of Buxton Station, and Burbage Band for hosting such a lovely event.”
Steve Critchlow, Burbage Band’s Conductor and Musical Director said: “I'm delighted that our historic brass band can take part in a community event right in the heart of our town, and even better that it's in aid of such a fantastic cause.”
This non-denominational concert promises entertainment from one of the oldest brass bands in the world, who have donated their time free of charge to give an evening filled with joyous music and community spirit. So providing an opportunity to spread the festive spirit, supporting essential care to patients and families affected by life-limiting illnesses.
Join them for an evening of jolly music, community spirit and heartfelt giving. Buxton comes together to support a great cause and ensure that the festive season brings heartwarming hope to those in need.