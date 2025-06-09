Jest Julia: Quirky musical comedy at Buxton Fringe
Talking about bringing the show to Buxton, Julia said,
“It’s exciting to be back at Buxton Fringe festival this year to share my collection of songs. Despite addressing some serious topics, my material is light-hearted and creates a feel-good singalong atmosphere.”
Previous audiences have described her as “A one-woman Fascinating Aïda”.
In addition to her self-penned songs, Julia sings some of Victoria Wood’s songs which featured in her first solo show, “I Am Not Victoria Wood”.
Praise for Julia’s previous work:
“Impressively evocative” Chortle
“As warm and welcoming as a nice cup of tea” The Wee Review
“Plays a mean piano” British theatre guide
Jest Julia – Songs of Joy & Justice will be at Underground Venues, The Springs shopping centre, Springs Gardens, Buxton on Tues 22nd July at 5.30pm, Wed 23rd July and Thu 24th July at 8.30pm, (1 hour), with tickets at £9 (£8 concessions, £7 discounted). Suitable for age 14+