Huge Gin, Rum & Vodka Festival coming to Buxton
Sampling is all part of the fun on your hunt for that new favourite craft spirit. With over 300 different varieties onsite you'll discover plenty on the bars as well, with delicious cocktails, street food and awesome LIVE music to boot.
Winner of Best Gin Event, The Gin To My Tonic Festival is visiting Devonshire Dome on Saturday, 7th December 2024. Branded as the ultimate journey of gin discovery, the festival offers a rare opportunity for gin and spirits enthusiasts to meet craft distillers in person, sample their creations as part of their ticket, and celebrate with like-minded fanatics.. .
Enriching the festival is also bars stocking hundreds of craft spirits with everything from gin, rum, vodka, tequila, cocktails, prosecco and even beer. There’s also fabulous LIVE entertainment to enable you to truly get into the party spirit.
No other Gin Festival brings together the wonderful world of craft distilling in quite the same way, so for those looking to celebrate with the UK’s very best craft spirit producers, then this is most certainly the festival for you.
Tickets:
General Admission Ticket £17.50
Explorer Guide New-Look Glass & Tote Bag Stainless-Steel Straw & Stainless-Steel Sampling Cup Extensively Stocked Spirit Bars with 35ml Measures (as opposed to the standard 25ml) NEW! Prosecco & Beer NEW! Cocktails Exclusive Gin & Rum Releases Free Sampling From Onsite Craft Distillers Access to Hot & Cold Food Live Entertainment
Express VIP Ticket £30.00
Doors Open 15 Minutes Early (Priority Access To Seating & Sampling) Fast-Track Free Welcome Drink Free Cloak Room Branded Pen & Special VIP Tasting Card VIP Badge (Entitles You To Extra Onsite Special Offers)
Session Times
Saturday, 7th December 2024 – 12.00pm – 4.00pm
Saturday, 7th December 2024 – 6.00pm – 10.00pm
Tickets available at https://thegintomytonic.com/event/gin-rum-vodka-festival-buxton/
