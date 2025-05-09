High Peak Together - An inclusive event open to anyone
High Peak Together is an inclusive event open to anyone and will be held at the Octagon in Buxton on Thursday 15th May 2025, between 10am and 2pm.
There will be a wide variety of High Peak partners present, and residents are being invited to come along to meet them and find out what is available to them locally. There will also be opportunities to take part in activities on the day so people can have a go, learn something new and have fun.
As well as being able to find out more about community groups, services and support available, there will be a wide variety of health and wellbeing information for all ages.
This FREE event has been developed as a collaboration of High Peak Health & Wellbeing Partners from; Voluntary Sector, High Peak Borough Council, MyActive, Derbyshire County Council/Public Health and NHS partners but to name a few… – all working together to make the High Peak a great place to live and work.
Refreshments will be available from our partners at Zink Café, offering time to take a break, recharge and maybe try the homemade cakes?
We are High Peak Together – Come and meet us!
More information can be found at: www.highpeaktogether.wordpress.com