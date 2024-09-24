High Peak tennis coaching

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Mills Tennis Club is offering a full autumn coaching programme.

The club based at Church Road, New Mills, has three new all-weather courts.

Coaching takes place throughout the week with a full day offered on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All levels and ages are catered for from beginner to advanced.

If you are interested,look out for us on social media.

There is also an Open Day this Sunday 29th September, running from 11am till 3pm with family tennis activities and equipment provided.