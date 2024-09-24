High Peak tennis coaching
New Mills Tennis Club is offering a full autumn coaching programme.
The club based at Church Road, New Mills, has three new all-weather courts.
Coaching takes place throughout the week with a full day offered on Saturdays.
All levels and ages are catered for from beginner to advanced.
If you are interested,look out for us on social media.
There is also an Open Day this Sunday 29th September, running from 11am till 3pm with family tennis activities and equipment provided.
