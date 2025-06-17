High Peak pub’s charity bingo night to boost Blythe House Hospice

A High Peak pub is hosting a bingo night, in aid of local charity Blythe House Hospice.

The Kinder Lodge, of New Mills Road in Hayfield, will welcome a charity bingo night on Wednesday June 25, 2025.

The fun and games start at 7:30pm, with three rounds of traditional bingo, plus a ‘guess the song and artist’ music bingo round in the middle.

The event will raise money for Chapel-en-le-Frith based palliative care charity Blythe House Hospice.

Leanne Jones and Sophie Wheeldon of Blythe House Hospice, outside the Kinder Lodge in Hayfield, with bingo host Alexander Greensmith.

“A lot of our customers had been asking for one,, so we are delighted to host a bingo night on Wednesday June 25,” said Kinder Lodge manager Callum Clarke.

“Blythe House is an amazing, local charity that we are proud to support throughout the year, and through this month’s bingo night.

“Prizes and cash to be won. All in aid of Blythe House Hospice, a charity close to our hearts.”

Hayfield resident and Kinder Lodge regular customer Alexander Greensmith will host the event.

Turning up early is encouraged to secure a seat!

The pub already fundraises for Blythe House throughout the year, with a charity pot at the bar.

But, the upcoming evening aims to raise even more awareness and funds for the 36-year-old High Peak charity.

Sophie Wheeldon, Community Fundraiser at Blythe House Hospice said: “I’m really looking forward to the bingo night.”

“It is going to be an absolutely brilliant event, it is great to have an event down the road in Hayfield and be supported by our local community.

Call the pub on 01663 743613 for more information.

“Things like bingo bring the people together, to have a great time, in addition to supporting the local pub.

“A huge thank you to the host Alex and the Kinder Lodge for organising the event.

“We get 30% funding from the NHS, and the other 70% we have to fundraise ourselves.

“It costs £5479 a day to run the Hospice, so we really heavily rely on community events such as these to provide the care that we can across the community.”

The free house will be serving local beers on cask, to complement the evening’s entertainment.

Prizes on offer include a free League One football match, gift cards, and bottles of wine.

More prizes can be donated at the pub, and local businesses will receive a shoutout on the night.

Just turn up in time for 7:30pm on June 25, 2025 at the Kinder Lodge to take part. £3 per person, cash on the door to secure your sheets.

You can find more about Blythe House Hospice on Facebook.

The Kinder Lodge is located at 10 New Mills Rd, Hayfield, High Peak, Derbyshire, SK22 2JG.