High-energy silliness and thrilling Victorian adventure from Buxton Drama League
Bleak Expectations started life as sitcom on BBC Radio 4, and tells the story of Pip Bin, a brave young man who, along with his sisters Pippa and Poppy, as well as his best friend Harry Biscuit, tries to make his way in the world, despite the villainous plans of the evil Mr Gently Benevolent. Along the way he has to deal with a sadistic schoolteacher, a dastardly priest and a corrupt judge, and still find time to invent his greatest creation – the Bin!
Director Robbie Carnegie says ‘I loved the radio version of Bleak Expectations and when I saw it was now a stage play thought – can it be done? There’s so many mad and surreal situations in the play, how could we put them on the Pavilion Arts Centre stage? Well, thanks to the energy of the cast, and the creativity of the production team, I think we’ve succeeded!’
With a cast of nine playing multiple roles, audiences can expect maximum energy from all concerned as they bring to life Pip Bin’s thrilling adventures.
Robbie adds, ‘If you’re a fan of comedies like Monty Python, Blackadder, Upstart Crow or Horrible Histories, you’ll love this delightfully absurd comedy. There’s been so much laughter from the cast in rehearsals, and we know that Buxton audiences will find it hilariously funny.’
Bleak Expectations runs at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, from Thursday 6 to Saturday 8 November, and tickets are available now from the Buxton Opera House Box Office https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/events/bleak-expectations-2025/