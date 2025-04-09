Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire housebuilder is inviting the local community to hop into the Easter spirit and collect a free gift while searching for their new home.

With the countdown to Easter now on and spring officially having sprung, Redrow Midlands is inviting local house hunters to visit Hackwood Grange, in Mickleover, The Nook, in Etwall, and Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington, on Saturday 19 April from 10:00am–5.30pm to take advantage of financial incentives and select home upgrades this spring.

In addition, Hackwood Grange, The Nook and Foxbridge Manor will be giving away an egg-stra special Easter treat from Saturday 12 April to Sunday 20 April.

The free gifts, which are available on a first come, first served basis, include Easter activity packs for youngsters, including colouring and activity sheets, pencils, stickers and a stamper, as well as some delicious chocolate.

Here’s how to get egg-citing Easter freebies in Derbyshire

For visitors stopping by, the sales team will be on-hand to provide details on available homes, offer advice on financing options, and share information about Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme and energy-efficient homes.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “This year, we want to make sure residents have an ‘egg-stra’ special Easter, so we’ve planned a cracking celebration at Hackwood Grange, The Nook and Foxbridge Manor.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming home buyers to explore our beautifully designed show homes, benefit from financial incentives and select home upgrades, pick up a free Easter treat, and discover the joy of life at a Redrow development.”

Financial incentives and select home upgrades are available for homes reserved on Saturday 19 April. A limited number of Easter treats are available, so visitors will need to book an appointment with the Redrow Midlands team to get their hands on one*.

Within easy commuting distance of Derby, Nottingham and Leicester, Foxbridge Manor in Castle Donington offers all the shopping, sport and culture of the big city, while enjoying all the history and charm of a small town. Meanwhile, Hackwood Grange is part of a major development of new homes in Mickleover, enjoying a wide range of brand-new, dedicated facilities, including shops and playing fields. The Nook offers charming village surroundings combined with a well-connected location, just eight miles from Derby and six miles from Burton-Upon Trent, with key travel routes within easy reach.

For more information about Redrow’s Derbyshire developments, and to book an appointment to claim a free Easter gift, visit: redrow.co.uk/locations/east-midlands/derby

*Easter treats available while stocks last.