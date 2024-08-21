Hayfield's biggest music and performance festival is two weeks away
The entire weekend has been meticulously curated with amazing musicians, DJs, performers, and creatives. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone and everyone to experience high-quality arts in rural areas.
Festival Sessions reimagines the traditional festival model by offering five individually curated sessions over three days. Tickets are available for each session, allowing you to create your own festival experience that is both affordable and accessible. Tickets are selling fast, with the final release just announced. Early Bird and Tier 1 tickets have already sold out and Tier 2 tickets are selling fast. Tickets will not be available at the door for sold-out sessions.
This year’s lineup includes incredible performances, such as the AMC Gospel Choir headlining the Sunday Live Session and Peter Chand leading captivating story walks during the Mini Fest.
This year’s sessions are:
Friday, September 6th: Ghetto Fabulous – A vibrant event with drag, cabaret, and unadulterated fun.
Saturday, September 7th: Mini Fest – A family-friendly day packed with activities for the younger ones.
Saturday, September 7th: Dance Party – Dance the night away - including our famous high-energy Techno Ceilidh. .
Sunday, September 8th: Zen Tent – A restorative wellness retreat for all ages and abilities.
Sunday, September 8th: Sunday Live – An afternoon of live music headlined by the AMC Gospel Choir.
With free entry for all under 16s and dedicated quieter spaces, Festival Sessions ensures an inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone. All ages are welcome at all sessions.
“Festival Sessions is about making festivals accessible to everyone while offering a high-quality experience,” says Joceleyn, co-founder of The Tent People. “We’re excited to bring this innovative model back to Hayfield and create something truly spectacular.”
For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://thetentpeople.co.uk/festival-sessions
6-8th September 2024, Hayfield, High Peak
