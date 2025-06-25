A previous yearasdisplay

The 2025 Hayfield Flower Festival will take place this year from June 29th until to July 5th on the theme of “The world of entertainment”.

The festival is held in St Johns Methodist church, Hayfield on New Mills road - SK22 2EX. Visitors are welcome between 10.30am and 4.30pm (and from 2pm until 5pm) on Sunday). Admission is free.

This is the same week as the Hayfield Well Dressing, so visitors can enjoy a walk around the village followed by a light lunch or tea and cake in our church. The church itself is also of historic and architectural interest (Grade 2 listed) and one of the oldest Methodist churches (built 1782) in the world.