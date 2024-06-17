Hayfield Flower Festival 2024
Hayfield's well established festival returns.
Hayfield Flower Festival will take place this year from June 30th until to July 6th on the theme of “Customs and Folklore”.
This is held in St Johns Methodist church on New Mills road - SK22 2EX. Visitors are welcome between 10.30am and 4.30pm (from 2pm on Sunday). Admission is free.
This is the same week as the Hayfield Well Dressing, so visitors can enjoy a walk around the village followed by a light lunch or tea and cake in our church. The church itself is also of historic and architectural interest (Grade 2 listed) and one of the oldest Methodist churches (built 1782) in the world.
