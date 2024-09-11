Harry Potter magic returns to the Peak District

Harry Potter fans of all ages gather in the Peak District town of Wirksworth on Sunday, October 6 for a day of magical activities.

Building on the success of previous years, the day has become the largest Harry Potter fan event in the UK. Adults and children descend on the town dressed as their favourite characters to enjoy themed food and activities and to meet other fans.

There will be plenty of favourite events, including an owlery at Wirksworth Station and the chance to meet snakes and lizards. There will be magical storytellers and you can have your fortune told. You can make charm bracelets or print your spirit animal in two Great Halls of Crafts.

There will be magical transport including Wizarding Express Trains from Duffield to Wirksworth and a London Routemaster bus driving through town. You can also sit in a blue Ford Anglia identical to the car that featured in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

A family enjoying last year's Wirksworth Wizarding Day.

Everyone is invited to dress as your favourite characters for the Costumed Character Contest. There will be prizes including the overall Wizarding Day Cup for best costume so get ready to dress as your favourite wizard or witch, whether a student or professor, ghost or house elf, member of the order or a follower of the dark arts.

You can learn to play Quidditch with sessions for 7-10 year olds and 11-18 year olds that include games. Adult teams can compete for the Wirksworth Quidditch Cup. We are looking for teams to join the tournament and players to be part of the home town Wirksworth Wyverns.

There are also lots of magical crafts, decorated shop windows, storytelling, game-based creative writing sessions, a wizarding emporium of stalls, wand making bushcraft, music, a trail at the National Stone Centre, a quiet space for pre-schoolers and more. There is a talk on fortune telling in the Heritage Centre on Friday 4th October.

As well as a day of fun, the event raises funds for good causes. Wizarding Day has raised a grand total of £6,000 for Wirksworth Colts Football Club, the Josh Stockell Community Skatepark, Aquabox, who make clean water filters for disaster areas, and the Fire Fighters Charity.

This year the Skatepark and Colts are raising funds by marshalling the park and ride car parks - so please book these if you’re arriving by car. You also get a free programme and entered into aa draw for a fabulous meal. The Fire Station is once again opening its doors to raise funds for its charity.

Details of all the activities and how to book parking can be found on the event websitehttps://www.wizardingday.com, https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wizarding and the Facebook page Wirksworth Wizarding https://www.facebook.com/wirksworthwizarding.

Wirksworth Wizarding Day is a fan-created non-profit event put on by our community for the community of Harry Potter fans. Warner Bros. Entertainment and JK Rowling are not associated with or responsible for the day in any way.