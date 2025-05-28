Glossop and High Peak Parkinson's communities invited to try new non-contact boxing classes
When: Weekly on a Friday from 12.45pm
Where: 36-40, High St East, Glossop, Derbyshire, SK13 8PN
Cost: £5 per person
Delivered by specialist boxing coaches from My Active, with support from Alliance Leisure, the sessions take place every Friday to help more local people with Parkinson’s to live well with the condition.
The boxing classes are designed to be inclusive and accessible for all participants, with no previous experience of boxing or physical activity required.
A trained instructor can guide everyone through the range of activities and participants are welcome to come to a session to see how everything works before deciding if they want to take part.
Non-contact boxing can be a great way for someone who lives with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition and benefits can include:
- Better balance and coordination
- Reduced risk of freezing and falls
- Better cardiovascular health
- Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns
- Improved strength
- Reduced anxiety
Classes are designed to be fun and friendly, with carers and relatives welcome to attend or join in. The centre features accessible facilities, including options for seated workouts.
Participants are recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear, and to bring a bottle of water.
For more information about the new Parkinson’s non-contact boxing classes, contact Craig Johnson on [email protected].