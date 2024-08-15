Fully funded Visit Peak District Derbyshire social media workshop
and live on Freeview channel 276
If yes then join Debbie, the Managing Director of Destination Digital in collaboration with Visit Peak District & Derbyshire as she leads this session on using social media to reach new audiences for your creative business. Two dates in October have been released as the second round of these workshops, so take a look below.
Free of charge, these masterclass sessions will absorb you into the finer intricacies of making social media a tool that works for your business and not just another chore. Use this as a perfect chance to work on your business and not in your business.
The Palace Hotel, BuxtonThursday 10 October 202409.30 – 16.30Register here.
New Mills Golf Club, New MillsWednesday 02 October 202409.30 – 16.30Register here.
Find out more info about this event here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.