Full line-up announced: One World Festival, New Mills

New Mills' favourite summer event, One World Festival, announces the full line-up with numerous live music acts, ranging from pop to indie rock and DJ sets. The volunteer-led festival also adds spoken word and poetry performances to an amazing day of fun.

One World Festival is a free volunteer-led initiative taking place on Saturday 5 July 2025 in High Lea Park between 12pm - 6pm. There will be something for everyone, including delicious food, family-friendly activities and stalls from community organisations. The festival is free and open to all.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to join this exciting event celebrating the power of working together and helping each other and the environment in the spirit of this year’s theme: ‘Cooperation builds a better world’. Expect to dance to a range of rhythms and genres, from indie rock to funky Brazilian drums and balkan folk. The main stage will welcome six lively bands ready to lift everyone’s moods up, such as:

Lazlo Baby - a rabble-rousing fusion band that revels in combining joyful melodies with infectious beats that create a sparkly, celebratory vibe for all to enjoy;

Conundrum - an inclusive, friendly drumming band bringing only good vibes;

The Gally Canters - entertaining festival audiences with their Irish folk songs;

Where’s Cupcake?! - a band of youngsters aged between 14 and 17 with great energy, wowing crowds with their professionalism and musical prowess;

The Strines - playing a mix of indie, rock, pop and folk songs;

Kathy’s Band - a band of musicians spread between Sheffield and Manchester who play at venues all over the UK.

Music will also echo across the park from the festival’s DJ tent, where the High Peak Bass Collective will showcase the best House, Techno, DnB, and Jungle music.

But there’s more! The festival invites you to ‘Hay Up New Mills!’, a special tent for talks, music, spoken word and poetry performances:

12:00 - Music curated by Abi Williams

13:00 - Community panel talk

14:00 - Acoustic music from William Allen and friends

14:30 - Interview with Iain Key (author of All the Young Punks: A people’s history of The Clash)

15:00 - Poetry and spoken word by Sally Barret, Helen Darby, Maggie Pollard, Abigail Williams, Matylda

16:00 - Folk music by The Wye featuring Emma O'Brien

Chaired by Professor Mo Moulton, the community panel talk will create an interesting exchange of ideas between panelists Peter Allen (Green Party), Turum Mellor Hughes (Zink substance misuse support), Louise Holloway (Solitary Bees), Phil Frodsham (Transition New Mills), Ester Morrison (New Mills Town Council).

Volunteers are still wanted on the day of the festival. If you’d like to get involved, express your interest via [email protected].

For more festival news and opportunities, check out the festival’s social media: https://www.facebook.com/newmillsoneworldfestival

One World Festival is supported by local borough and county councillors, traders, stall holders and bucket collections on the day.