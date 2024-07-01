Full line-up announced: New Mills One World Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Mills' favourite summer event, One World Festival, announces the full line-up with 12 live music acts, ranging from reggae to DJ sets. The volunteer-led festival also adds spoken word and poetry performances to an amazing day of fun.

One World Festival is a free volunteer-led initiative taking place on Saturday 6 July 2024 in High Lea Park between 12pm - 6pm. Thanks to its partnership with The Tent People, local festival organisers, the event promises a rich artistic programme celebrating the diversity of creative expression.

In line with this year’s theme of ‘Sharing’, various performers join the festival to share their music with the locals and visitors alike. Expect to dance to a range of genres, from indie rock and reggae to funky Brazilian drums with traditional Irish melodies and 80s inspired rock.

Kicking off with Ultrabyte, a tour de force rock and roll quartet, the main stage will be animated by sounds of the 80s from 12pm noon. The band will be followed by Raine Harla, an internationally-known independent singer-songwriter, who will perform tunes with an alternative rock influence.

guitar player on stage facing festival crowd

The Mummers will enter the stage at 1pm, followed by Peak Low at 1.45pm accompanied by a full backing band. They will perform grand and magnetic sounds for all guitar music lovers in the audience. Macy Vs joins local drumming band Conundrum at 2.50pm for an up-beat act. The final two performances are given by the an eclectic mix of talented musicians, Electric Zion, at 4pm and the Manchester-based reggae group, E&I Collective, at 5.10pm.

Six DJs are also expected to perform at the festival, each playing original mixes and animating the festival crowds. Bodega starts at 12pm noon and DJ MuMu takes over the decks at 1pm. She’ll be exploring an eclectic selection of Disco, Punk, Ska, Classic Rock, House, Acid Jazz, Funk, Soul, Hip Hop and R&B.

Etc follows at 2pm and Gee Shakti takes over at 3pm. Dancing shoes are a must for the 4pm performance of world famous DJ Elsie & the Techno Ceilidh. She’ll be weaving together groovy bouncy Detroit techno, funky tribal hardgoove, jackin’ and acid house, electro/breakbeats, and oldskool hardcore/classics, tailored to the One World crowd. Phase Shift and MC Dezire complete the line up, kicking off at 5pm, making a refreshing dive into a timeless pool of lively summertime Drum & Bass anthems and lesser known rays of breakbeat happiness, expertly blended with skill and precision.

But there's more! The festival invites you to 'Hay Up New Mills!', a special tent for conversations, spoken word and poetry performances. Here's the schedule:

12pm Music

12.30 Community conversation panel

1.30 Music

1.50 Meet the author: Joe Darlington, ft. The General

2.50 Music

3 – 5pm The poetry section

There will be something for everyone. The festival is free and open to all.

Volunteers are still wanted on the day of the festival. If you’d like to get involved, express your interest via [email protected]. For more festival news and opportunities, check out the festival’s social media and website:www.oneworldfestival.org

