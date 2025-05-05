Fringe dresses to impress at town fair
Buxton Fringe volunteers were out and about at Buxton Spring Fair.
In the lead up to the publication of the Fringe programme, a team of Fringe volunteers were keen to turn the town orange at the Buxton Spring Fair on Bank Holiday Monday. Wearing outfits designed to celebrate the arts, they gave out flyers and badges to publicise the Fringe, which takes place from July 9th to 27th.
Pictured from left to right: Moira Kean, Pam Mason, Stephanie Billen and costume artist, Catherine Serjeant.