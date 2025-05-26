Fringe announces line-up for open-to-all Programme Party
Buxton Fringe has released the line-up of acts performing at its lively Programme Party on Saturday June 7th from 7 to 9pm.
All are welcome at this free event which will take place at Buxton’s Pump Room opposite the Crescent to mark the publication of the Fringe printed programme. An assortment of Fringe acts will be offering taster performances: recorder ensemble Polydolci, pianist Adrian Lord, singer/pianist Dr Stuart Bootle, bluesy Francophiles Take Two (also on piano), and guitarist and singer-songwriter Charlie Moritz. There will also be a preview of the thriller Death of the Author from GAP Theatre and banter and music from Darren & Trish (Trisha Plant and Fringe regular Darren Poyzer).
There will be party food (bring cash for donations) and a pay-bar (which takes cash or card). The Fringe also hopes to sell some of its exciting merchandise and recruit new Fringe Friends.
Fringe chair Ian Bowns says: “It’s great to be able to celebrate a bumper Fringe with events in every category and a wide variety of venues across the whole town and beyond. It’s a great opportunity to pick up the Fringe programme hot off the press, this year featuring a fantastic cover design by High Peak Artist David Steeden. Plus there will also be a chance to test out our award-worthy cocktail, ‘Fringe Fizz’!”
Fringe-goers are also advised to download the free Buxton Fringe App, available from Google Play or Apple's App Store, and to visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk, which offers What’s On listings and venue details plus information on how to sign up as a volunteer, reviewer or Fringe Friend and/or make a donation.