NMTC

New Mills Tennis Club are hosting an open day for the public on Sunday, 11 May.

Those interested can try tennis and get coaching advice, with all equipment provided. All ages and abilities are welcome including those who have never tried the game.

The day runs between 10am and 3pm and all are welcome, just turn on on the day.

For further information visit the club's website: clubspark.lta.org.uk/NewMillsTennisClub