‘Food Bank Weekend’ returns to Gulliver’s Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gulliver’s Kingdom theme park is holding its popular Food Bank Weekend this month, with visitors asked to donate items of food to help people living in crisis.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food Bank Weekend is on May 17 and May 18, with discounted ticket prices from £14 per person when you bring along a non-perishable item of food to donate (one for each person in a group).

The theme park, located in Matlock Bath in the beautiful Peak District National Park, will deliver the donated items to Chesterfield Foodbank, part of The Trussell Trust, which has a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres around the UK. These provide a minimum of three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food to people who have been referred to the charity. It also offers support and advice to help people maximise their incomes and lift themselves out of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examples of food that can be donated include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, long life milk, Tinned meat (hot and cold, such as stewed steak or Spam), tinned spaghetti and ravioli, cream crackers, juice cordials, tinned custard, jellies, Angel Delight desserts, and evaporated milk.

A previous foodbank weekend held at Gulliver’s.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We are pleased to be teaming up again with Chesterfield Food Bank. We saw a fantastic response to last year’s Food Bank Weekend and everyone at the park was proud to play a small part in helping those in society who face hardship and need support.”

The £14 ticket price for the Food Bank Weekend is reduced from the normal online advanced booking price of £23 (booked at least two days in advance), with free entry for children under 90cms in height.

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Food Bank Weekend, including the exciting new Tree Top Drop ride, which boasts spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other popular attractions include the amazing animatronic dinosaurs, Dino Falls, the Pirate Ship, and two of last year’s new additions, the zany Upside Down House, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has an adventure trail for youngsters to explore.

You can turn your visit to Food Bank Weekend into an overnight stay at Gulliver’s Kingdom, with a variety of family accommodation options, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, and Princess or Wizard Suites, along with an indoor camping area.

To book tickets for Food Bank Weekend, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of the Trussell Trust, visit: www.trusselltrust.org