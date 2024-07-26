Flower Festival at St. Lawrence Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St. Lawrence Church, Warslow. All are welcome.

The village church of St. Lawrence, Warslow (SK17 0JL for Sat. Navs.) will be holding a Flower Festival on 2nd, 3rd and 4th August.

The festival will be open daily from 10am to 5pm with the festival service on Sunday 4th August at 4pm.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be refreshments, raffle and tombola and the theme is taken from the hymn "All creatures of our God and King"