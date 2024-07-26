Flower Festival at St. Lawrence Church
St. Lawrence Church, Warslow. All are welcome.
The village church of St. Lawrence, Warslow (SK17 0JL for Sat. Navs.) will be holding a Flower Festival on 2nd, 3rd and 4th August.
The festival will be open daily from 10am to 5pm with the festival service on Sunday 4th August at 4pm.
There will be refreshments, raffle and tombola and the theme is taken from the hymn "All creatures of our God and King"
The church looks forward to welcoming friends old and new.
