‘Flog It!’ Presenter brings ‘Cash in the Attic’ skills to Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV presenter Adam Partridge is hosting a one-off “Valuation day” in the heart of the Peak District - hoping to reveal rare artefacts and find forgotten fortunes - all while helping to raise funds for CAFOD.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a style similar to ‘Antiques Roadshow’ and ‘Cash in the Attic’ members of the public can bring items to be valued by Adam and his team of expert auctioneers - and do good for others at the same time! A small fee of £3 per item will go to support the work of CAFOD - the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

The unique all-day event will take place at Hathersage Memorial Hall, in Hope Valley, on Friday 25th October, 2024 from 10am-3.30pm with all proceeds going towards CAFOD and their vital work fighting poverty and injustice across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So whether it’s a family heirloom, a dusty antique or a curious trinket, visitors can discover the true value of their possessions, while contributing to a great cause.

Adam Partridge is familiar to television viewers from his appearances on BBC's Flog It!!

Adam Partridge is one of the UK’s best-known antiques and fine art personalities - and a familiar face on TV, having appeared on Flog It!, Bargain Hunt, Cash in the Attic, Dickinson’s Real Deal and Homes Under The Hammer. He lives with his wife Melissa, and their seven children, on a smallholding in rural Cheshire, where they care for a menagerie of much-loved animals including horses, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, geese, rabbits, cats, and dogs.

Adam said: “We are delighted to support CAFOD by running this one-off valuation day to assist them in making a difference to communities across the world. Our experts are really looking forward to welcoming people and seeing what interesting items and antiques they have for us to value.”