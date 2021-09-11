Tideswell man captures video of Mission Impossible filming at Stoney Middleton quarry

Peter Dalton said he had been visiting Darlton Quarry, where the filming has been taking place, every day.

And on Friday he managed to capture this footage from the site, where a major train crash scene was shot just weeks ago.

The video shows more filming taking place involving the train, as well as a helicopter flying around the area, with Peter saying the film’s star Tom Cruise waved at him from the helicopter.

Filming for the new Mission Impossible movie took place at Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton on Friday September 10. Photo - Peter Dalton

Peter said: “I’d been there all day watching them set it all up. They hung the train up by the crane then locked it on to the track and then at about 4pm, Tom flew in, saw us and stopped to turn round and wave

"He then went on set looking at the set up and then they dropped the carriage.”

The train crash scene which saw the locomotive going over the edge of the quarry was filmed at the end of August after excitement had been building for weeks.

The train hangs from a crane at Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton

Production has been hit by delays after positive covid tests among the crew.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie is set for release next year.