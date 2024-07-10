Festival Sessions by The Tent People: The answer to the music festival crisis?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meet the small, independent festival that’s making a huge impact on the traditional festival scene.With increasing festival cancellations and growing challenges related to affordability, accessibility, and sustainable business models, traditional festivals are currently under scrutiny.

One festival in Derbyshire thinks it has found the answer to the difficulties currently surrounding festivals. Enter The Tent People, a social enterprise that is shaking up the standard festival model. Founded in 2021 in Hayfield, High Peak, The Tent People aim to drive inclusion in rural areas through community arts and cultural events, making high-quality festival experiences accessible and affordable to all.

Since 2021, they have been challenging traditional festival models with their annual music festival: Festival Sessions. Festival Sessions revolutionises the conventional festival approach by eliminating the need for costly weekend tickets. Instead, the event is divided into five individually curated sessions over three days, allowing attendees to create their own personalised festival experience. With early bird session tickets starting at just £10.00 (plus booking fee) and free entry for all under 16s, Festival Sessions aims to ensure that festival-going is no longer a financial burden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Festival Sessions is about making festivals accessible and affordable for everyone. We believe in creating an inclusive environment where people can enjoy high-quality arts and performances without the heavy price tag. We understand the pressures and issues festivals are facing at the moment, and despite the odds, we hope to tackle these challenges by disrupting the norm and carving a new way for events to happen," - Joceleyn, co-founder of The Tent People.

2023 Festival Sessions

Festival Sessions also prides itself on its dedication to supporting emerging talent and independent artists, bringing high-quality city-style experiences to rural Derbyshire to offer a diverse range of performances.

“Providing a platform for emerging artists and independent creatives is crucial. It’s about giving people a space to showcase their work and connect with new audiences. We also want to bring these high-quality arts to rural areas and give people who may not be in a position to experience a festival or performances the opportunity to do so. We believe everyone should have access to music and arts and we are so proud of what’s been achieved already through Festival Sessions." - Lyndsay, co-founder of The Tent People.

Since it was founded, The Tent People and Festival Sessions have operated as a social enterprise, meaning the majority of their profits are reinvested back into the local community. Profits from the festival contribute to creating local jobs, supporting local businesses, providing arts access, and providing a platform for emerging talent and incredible independent artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As traditional festivals grapple with rising costs and dwindling accessibility, Festival Sessions by The Tent People stands out with a bold, innovative approach. Their session-based model makes attending a festival financially viable and logistically simple, addressing critical issues of affordability and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival Sessions not only breaks the mould of traditional festivals but also sets a new standard for how events can benefit both attendees and the local community. By providing an affordable, high-quality, and accessible festival experience, they are redefining what festivals can be and whom they can serve.

This year’s Festival Sessions will be held from Friday, 6th September to Sunday, 8th September in Hayfield, High Peak, just off the Sett Valley Trail. Early Bird tickets have already sold out, and Tier 1 tickets are selling fast. Tickets start from just £10.00 per session. Under 16s go free.