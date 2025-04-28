Family fun blooms at Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust this summer

Crescent Stories

Families looking for exciting and creative ways to step into the past this summer need look no further than Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust. With a fantastic line-up of activities designed to bring history to life, there’s something to capture every child’s (and grown-up’s!) imagination.

Crescent Stories: Bringing History to Life - Tuesday 27th May

Step into the world of Crescent Stories — a fun, hands-on family event in The Assembly Rooms, where museum objects come alive through storytelling and creativity! In partnership with Buxton Museum, these interactive sessions invite families to imagine the lives of visitors who stayed at Buxton Crescent centuries ago.

Children and adults alike will enjoy hearing captivating tales that breathe life into real historical objects. Then, dive into a shadow puppetry workshop, crafting your own characters and scenes inspired by the stories you’ve just heard. It's a brilliant way to explore history through play, imagination and creativity.

Susie Sloth

This event is free to attend (although donations are welcomed to support the charity’s work). Perfect for curious minds who love stories, crafts, and uncovering the hidden secrets of the past!

Storytime with Susie Sloth – Strength, Stories and Superpowers! Saturday 14th June, 1-2pm

Join us for Storytime with Susie Sloth, an energetic and engaging session with children’s author Charlotte Marsh. Meet Susie Sloth and discover her “better breathing” exercises, blending storytelling with movement in a playful and health-boosting way. Children will enjoy Pilates-inspired play to strengthen their core muscles, learn calming breathing techniques, and get creative with colouring and crafts. Everyone takes home a Better Breathing Guide and a sticker as a fun reminder of their new skills! Tickets are £7 per child and can be booked via the website.

Support Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

The Assembly Room

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is a registered charity dedicated to preserving and sharing the remarkable history of Buxton’s iconic Crescent. Events like these are made possible through the support of visitors, donors, and members.

Why not help the Trust continue its work by becoming a Family Member? For just £55 per year, your family will enjoy:

Unlimited entry to The Buxton Crescent Experience (including the exciting VR Balloon Ride and interactive displays)

Discounts on events and talks

A cuddly Crescent Bear for younger family members

15% off café drinks and snacks

Every membership helps keep Buxton’s rich history alive for future generations.

Find out more and book your place at these exciting events at: buxtoncrescentexperience.com/