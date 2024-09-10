Families connect with history at Buxton's Heritage Wheels Crafting Event

Buxton is set to celebrate its rich transport history with a free, family-friendly event as part of the national Heritage Open Days on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Held at the historic Assembly Rooms from 10am to 4pm, the 'Heritage Wheels: Crafting Connections' event will offer a creative and educational day for visitors of all ages.

This year’s event is brought to life by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, a charity dedicated to preserving and promoting Buxton’s unique cultural and architectural heritage. The Trust has played a pivotal role in restoring and revitalising the iconic Buxton Crescent and Pump Room, turning it into a vibrant hub for both the local community and visitors from around the world. The Trust continues to engage the public through events that celebrate Buxton’s rich history.

Creative Crafting

One of the event’s main attractions will be a collaborative crafting project where families can help build a large-scale model of Buxton’s iconic buildings, viaducts, and tunnels. Constructed from eco-friendly materials, the model will represent the routes—rail, road, and pedestrian—that connect Buxton, both historically and today.

The Assembly Room, Buxton Crescent

Meet Samuel Turner

In a historical twist, Samuel Turner, a key figure in the development of Buxton’s railway, will make an appearance—portrayed by a costumed actor. Turner’s story offers a window into the significant role the railways played in connecting Buxton to the rest of the country, boosting its growth and tourism.

Discover Buxton's Routes

Attendees will have the chance to explore Buxton’s transport heritage, including current train, bus, walking, and cycling routes. As part of this, 'Friends of Buxton Station', a local volunteer group dedicated to maintaining and enhancing Buxton’s railway station, will showcase their work and ongoing efforts to preserve the station’s significance. The group has won multiple awards, including one from the Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP), and The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in June 2021. The group continues to make Buxton Station a welcoming gateway to the town.

Virtual Cycle Challenge

For those up for a physical challenge, the event will also feature a virtual cycle ride, where participants can help complete the distance of the original Derby to Manchester train line, promising a fun, interactive way to experience a key part of Buxton’s transport history.

Throughout the day, visitors will also be able to view rare archival images of Buxton’s railway history and learn more about how the town’s transport systems have evolved over time.

Organised by Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, in partnership with Friends of Buxton Station, this event promises a day of discovery, creativity, and fun for the whole family. Don’t miss the chance to explore Buxton’s historical routes and celebrate the connections that have shaped this iconic town.