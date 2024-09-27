Eyam PTFA Bonfire and Firework Display this November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come and celebrate the burning of the legendary Eyam Rat and help to raise invaluable funds for Eyam School.

From 5.30pm the entertainment starts in the village square. At 6.15pm the live music torch lit procession leads the Eyam Rat through the village. The willow rat depicts the Eyam plague story of 1665 and is crafted by local school students out of willow. Accompanied by chants of ‘Burn the Rat’ the rat is set ablaze on a towering bonfire, followed by a spectacular firework display.

Warm up by the bonfire and treat yourself to a delicious selection of hearty food and drink including jacket potatoes with rich chilli or baked beans & cheese, farmhouse sausage hot dogs, homemade soup, classic parkin, traditional roast chestnuts, bags of quintessential bonfire toffee, locally brewed Eyam beers & ciders, spiced mulled wine, hot and cold drinks.

Buy tickets early to avoid disappointment from Saturday 28th September from Eyam Stores, Fruit & Veg Shop, The Miners Arms, Calver Spar and Bloom Bar & Grill. Adults £9 (16 and over) Children £4 (2-15) Under 2s Go Free.

All funds raised go to Eyam Primary School PTFA and the local community, so please come along to support us and enjoy a night of bonfire fun!