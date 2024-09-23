Explore the magic this winter with Snowdogs Discover Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This winter, bring the innocence of your childhood to life with the Snowdogs Discover Buxton Art Trail, launching in Buxton on 19th October. Created by Wild in Art, in collaboration with Snowdog Enterprises Ltd (a Penguin Random House Children’s company), and proudly supported by Markovitz Ltd, this enchanting event is here in aid of Blythe House Hospice.

Inspired by the heartwarming Christmas animated film, The Snowman™ and the Snowdog, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book published by Puffin and its film adaption The Snowman™.

This unique art trail features 12 beautifully designed Snowdog sculptures, each placed in special locations around the picturesque town of Buxton. The trail officially opens on Saturday, 19th October 2024, inviting you to explore and experience the joy these Snowdogs bring.

Each pup has been specially designed and hand-painted by local artists, creating these magical sculptures you’ll find on the trail. The trail aims to bring family, friends, and loved ones together this Christmas, capturing the true spirit this season brings.

Classic Snowdog outside the Ensana Buxton Crescent Hotel

Embark on this adventure by picking up a trail map, available for a suggested donation of £1 from official stockists throughout the town. The map will lead you to the 12 Snowdog locations around Buxton. Challenge yourself to find all 12 pups—each holding a special letter for you to note. Once you've uncovered all the letters, piece together the festive phrase and enter it on their website for a chance to win a £100 voucher, just in time for Christmas!

You can also get your paws on some magical merchandise here: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/snowdogs-merch/ . Every donation supports Blythe House Hospice’s vital work, ensuring they can continue providing exceptional care to the community.

Bring the magic to life… you will have the opportunity to bid on these 12 one-of-a-kind pups at the Snowdogs Auction at the end of the trial on Thursday 19th December at The Palace Hotel.

A Message from Blythe House Hospice CEO, Shane O’Reilly: The Snowman™ and the Snowdog is a beautiful story encompassing friendship, joy and magic. It feels poignant for Blythe House Hospice to be hosting this event as the emotions stirred through the story, are ones we have been supporting families with for the last 35 years. Many people think of a hospice as a sad place given the nature of the work we do. But, whilst there are difficult times and challenges in coping with loss, there are also lots of happy moments as we focus on what matters most to our patients and families. I’m therefore delighted to be involved in this event in one of our local communities and look forward to seeing the trail go live.”

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art, adds: “We’re delighted to be able to bring one of our popular art trails to Buxton. As a business with a base in High Peak, we wanted to connect with our local community and what better way to do it than through this collaboration with Blythe House Hospice. Our events enable thousands of people of all ages to experience art by making it part of everyday life, while offering new ways for people to explore their local area. I have no doubt that the Snowdogs will capture everyone’s imagination while highlighting the vital work of Blythe House Hospice.”

A special thanks to Markovitz Ltd the event partner for Snowdogs Discover Buxton, who play a crucial role in bringing this joyful event to life this winter

For more information on this enchanting adventure, visit: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/snowdogsdiscoverbuxton

To stay up to date with the latest news and information from the trail, follow the Snowdogs Facebook event!