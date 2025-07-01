Exciting concert with ethereal lighting in Buxton
11 piece orchestra playing the classics - Alton Towers Theme, Nessun Dorma, The Apprentice Theme and many more.
Our emphasis is on making classical music accessible to all. We try to attract those who wouldn’t normally go to a classical concert by playing popular pieces, and with coloured ethereal lighting. We will play in beautiful churches, cathedrals and interesting venues all over the country.
St John's Church, Buxton, Wednesday August 20th, 7.30pm.