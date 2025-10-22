Elf the Musical brings festive cheer to New Mills
Director James Cave is thrilled to bring Buddy the Elf’s heartwarming story to life, saying, “Elf is full of joy, laughter and festive spirit – a story about belonging, family and believing in the magic of Christmas. Our cast has poured so much energy and heart into it, and I’m grateful for the warm welcome from NMAODS.”
Featuring toe-tapping songs, Elf tells the story of Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole who sets off on a journey to New York to find his true family and help a whole city rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.
The talented cast includes Ben Clark as the ever-enthusiastic Buddy, Roxy Verdon as Jovie, Lisa Quin as Deb, and Ian Chatterton, Becky Towner-Yates and Alfie Kemp as Walter, Emily and Michael Hobbs. Musical Director Ceri Graves leads a live orchestra through the sparkling score, with choreography by Cathryn Yates adding extra magic and festive flair.
Following the society’s sell-out success with Shrek the Musical in 2024, Elf marks another unmissable production in the long history of New Mills Art Theatre. With festive fun, big laughs and a generous sprinkle of Christmas spirit, it’s the perfect show for the whole family this November.
Melissa Quigley
Photo credits: Leon Shufflebotham and Rob Oakes Photography
Performances:
Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd November at 7.15pm and Saturday 22nd November at 2.15pm.
Ticket prices:
Adults: £18
Concessions: £16
A 10% discount applies to group bookings of 10+
Book your tickets now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/new-mills-aods or call the box office on 07798 749563. Booking fees may apply. Tickets can also be purchased at A Allen & Son, 45 Union Road, New Mills, High Peak SK22 3EL. For queries, please email [email protected]
New Mills Art Theatre
Jodrell Street
SK22 3HJ