Easter tennis coaching at New Milks Tennis Club
With the Easter school holidays and fine weather, New Mills Tennis club offer a comprehensive coaching offer for juniors and adults.
Coaching is offered for all levels from beginner to advanced by an LTA level 4 coach.
All are welcome. If anyone is interested please contact Charles on 07905 530 509 or email [email protected]
Coaching is available during weekdays, evenings and weekends.