Easter tennis coaching at New Milks Tennis Club

By Chris Morton
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 21:35 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
With the Easter school holidays and fine weather, New Mills Tennis club offer a comprehensive coaching offer for juniors and adults.

Coaching is offered for all levels from beginner to advanced by an LTA level 4 coach.

All are welcome. If anyone is interested please contact Charles on 07905 530 509 or email [email protected]

Coaching is available during weekdays, evenings and weekends.

