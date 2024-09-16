Dragons get a warm welcome in New Mills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thunder of dragons has landed in New Mills! As part of the New Mills Festival (13 to 29 September), the town is hosting a Dragon trail. There are large dragons, small dragons and dragon heads, crafted from yarn by the New Mills Woolly Wanderers. People can get their hands on a paper or pdf map, find dragons with allocated letters, figure out the magic phrase and win a prize at the Heritage Centre in High Lea Park.

Dragon invasion!

A wandering thunder of dragons heard about a 2023 survey of members of the New Mills Youth Matters youth club. www.youthmattersnewmills.co.uk. New Mills young people were very clear about what they wanted. They wanted dragons. And who could refuse?

Big Dragons

Rocky at Rock Mill

Come to New Mills and discover "Rocky", "VicTorr" and a number of other dragons who are happily resting in some of the town's most perfect places. Rocky is a joint collaboration between Woolly Wanderers and the New Mills Men's Shed, who created his skeleton. He's a very welcoming dragon! VicTorr has discovered a handy cave down below Torr Vale Mill and can be seen, possibly gently snoring, from the New Mills Millennium Walkway. See if you can spot the vegan dragon, celebrating with yarn and poetry all things fruit and veg.

Little Dragons

Dragon Heads can be found throughout town, with some hosted inside local businesses, at Millers Refillers, Milestone Gallery and Bele Bakery. The dragons are made of shapes knitted or crocheted by the community and dropped off at collection points hosted at the local Volunteer Centre, Millers Refillers and Rock Mill Centre throughout the year. It is a full community effort, with the local regular Quizit having supported with funding for the Woolly Wanderers to source skeletal material!

There are some tiny dragons but we'll leave it to you to discover those in their little hiding places.

Paper maps available at Rock Mill Centre and the New Mills Heritage Centre. More information and "explanation" here: newmillsfestival.co.uk/event/the-year-of-the-dragon/

Space rockets and naughty fairies

Previous projects by Woolly Wanderers at New Mills Festival have included a phone box Space Rocket, and last year pop up tableaus of mischievous creatures during a "Summer of Disobedience". The 2023 Summer began with a Green Suds Fairy Laundrette and ended with a full scale riot of goblins, dwarves, trolls and fairies outside the New Mills Town Hall.

Rocky has been really popular this weekend, with a Day of Dragons event at Rock Mill having many many visitors, giving out maps, and with Rocky making a lot of new small friends. Rocky has let us know he's keen to explore other areas. If you'd like a visit, please email [email protected]