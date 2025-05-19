Discover the who, what, where and whom of Doctor Doom with MJ Hibbett
As the world's leading (also only) academic expert on Doctor Doom, MJ is the ideal person to tell you all you need to know about the next big baddie of the Marvel movies before Robert Downey Jr brings him to the MCU in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' and 'Avengers: Doomsday'.
The show is an adaptation of his PhD thesis (yes, that makes him a Doctor of Doctor Doom), using songs, slides, jokes and a unified catalogue of transmedia character components to explain how all fictional characters can be understood with stats and why on earth you'd want to do that. You'll come away understanding randomised stratified sampling, dual process theory, and, most importantly of all, why Doctor Doom is better than Batman.
MJ Hibbett will be performing at Underground at Spring Gardens on Tuesday 22 July at 7pm and Wednesday 23 July at 5.30pm.
Tickets can be booked directly from https://2025.underthefringe.com/shows/mj-hibbett
For more details about the show, visit mjhibbett.co.uk/doom
For more details of the Buxton Fringe as a whole visit buxtonfringe.org.uk
Biography
MJ Hibbett has performed live on Radio One, had a Record Of The Year in Rolling Stone, an Album Of The Day on 6Music and released one of the first ever viral videos ('Hey Hey 16K'). He's played over a thousand gigs around the UK and Europe and written and performed in multiple Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows. He is co-host of 'The Funny Comics Fan Club' podcast and is the author of the book 'Data and Doctor Doom', published by Palgrave Macmillan.